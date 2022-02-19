Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.16. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

