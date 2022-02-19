Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.17, but opened at $24.85. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1,772 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.