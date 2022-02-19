Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Increases By 36.2%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WLDBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.