Short Interest in Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Increases By 37.5%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

