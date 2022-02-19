CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.85.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.