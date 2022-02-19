Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $21.61 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

