Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $142.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,648,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

