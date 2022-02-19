Cormark Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
