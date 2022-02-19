Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Reduced by Truist Financial

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

NYSE PRI opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $134.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.