Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

