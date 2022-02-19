Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CBRE Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

WYNN stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.