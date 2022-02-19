Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.53.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

