Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

