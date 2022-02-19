II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $92.11.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.