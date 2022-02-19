StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of WBK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.82.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.