StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

