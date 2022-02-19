Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.51 ($188.08).

Shares of DB1 opened at €156.35 ($177.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 52-week high of €163.35 ($185.63). The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of €151.13 and a 200 day moving average of €147.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

