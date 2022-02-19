Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.06 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Masonite International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

