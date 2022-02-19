HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

