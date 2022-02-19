U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $57.10 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

