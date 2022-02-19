Raymond James Reiterates “C$12.50” Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$9.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Insiders acquired a total of 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $500,982 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

