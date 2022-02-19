Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.38 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

