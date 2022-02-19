StockNews.com Upgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.