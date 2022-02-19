StockNews.com Upgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.
Nautilus stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.