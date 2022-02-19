Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of OC opened at $98.07 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

