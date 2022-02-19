Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

