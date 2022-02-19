Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.03.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
