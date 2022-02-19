FY2021 Earnings Estimate for LHC Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHCG. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.