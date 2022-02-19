Burford Capital Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245,952 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

