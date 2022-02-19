FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Decreased by Analyst

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVGI. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.