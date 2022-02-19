Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.05.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

