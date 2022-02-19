Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
