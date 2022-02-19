Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £119.88 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £119.88 ($162.22).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 49 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £118.58 ($160.46).

CCR stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.96) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.41). The company has a market cap of £860.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.95) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.92) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

