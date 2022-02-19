The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) Insider Jeremy Whitley Purchases 1,750 Shares

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,635 ($26,569.69).

LON:SST opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,129.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,125.25. The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 968 ($13.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,258.64 ($17.03).

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

