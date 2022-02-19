IQE plc (LON:IQE) Insider Buys £1,485,654.12 in Stock

IQE plc (LON:IQE) insider Andrew W. Nelson bought 4,126,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £1,485,654.12 ($2,010,357.40).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 39.80 ($0.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £320.05 million and a P/E ratio of -398.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. IQE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.25 ($1.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.74.

Get IQE alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.