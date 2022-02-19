Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $209.89, but opened at $216.91. Kadant shares last traded at $213.18, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 2.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Kadant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kadant by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average of $215.69. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.