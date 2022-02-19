Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $74.01. Grand Canyon Education shares last traded at $73.52, with a volume of 3,382 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOPE. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 21.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

