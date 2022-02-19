Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $179.19 and last traded at $178.04. 2,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.20.

The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

