iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 45,844 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 999% compared to the average daily volume of 4,171 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after buying an additional 1,430,309 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after buying an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,443,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

