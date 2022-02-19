Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Drops By 16.3%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agrify by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth $255,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $5.97 on Friday. Agrify has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

