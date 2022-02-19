Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,601,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

