ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.