Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.25 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.72.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.29 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.73 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

