TD Securities Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$99.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

EQB opened at C$76.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$59.74 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$192,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

