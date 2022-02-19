Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$100.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.72.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$91.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$70.94 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

