Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.56 Billion

Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $78.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.73 billion to $79.21 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $70.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $319.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $345.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $5,842,400. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,704,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,483,009,000 after purchasing an additional 410,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.81. 2,991,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $440.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

