Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $530.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $569.66 million and the lowest is $483.76 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after buying an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,383,000 after buying an additional 295,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,506. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $62.49.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

