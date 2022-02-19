Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.01-2.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 627,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

