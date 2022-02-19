BIDR Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $51.29 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.54 or 0.06962829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.32 or 0.99931491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003198 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

