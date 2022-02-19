Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.36 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $161.86 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00038452 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001881 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001599 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

