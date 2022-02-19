Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Down 0.8%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.88. 1,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.