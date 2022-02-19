Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 178% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $11,884.44 and $63.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.42 or 0.06978380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,207.52 or 0.99872360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

