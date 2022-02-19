Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Shares Down 1.8%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)
